MLN Public School, Jind

School Management Committee meeting was held recently. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the parents and introduced them to team leaders of the school, including Chairman Sandeep Dhaiya, heads of department, and teachers. He presented an overview of the school's achievements. The Chairman also elaborated the initiatives taken to improve students' academic performance and their general conduct, besides highlighting the efforts of the school in nurturing the holistic growth of the students. The parents also expressed their views and opinions on the school administration and staff. Principal Ravinder Kumar said," Parents should be involved in the education of their kids at all stages, not just when a problem arises." Chairman Sandeep Dhaiya said, “The Parent-School Management association can encourage students to improve their behavior and academic performance because of the co-ordinated supervision of parents and teachers.” School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said,"Parent-School Management meetings are an opportunity for students and the teachers to build a positive relationship.