MLN Public School, Jind

The National Test Agency declared the JEE Mains 2023 results on February 6. Some students of the school have secured their place by passing the JEE exam. Rehan scored 98.8 percentile, Yogesh 98.6, Rahul Malik scored 97.8, Kush Dalal scored 95.3, Rachit scored 94.3, Vansh scored 91.4 and Ashish scored 90 percentile. School administration Chairman Sandeep Dhaiya, Principal Ravindra Kumar, Administrator VP Sharma and Head co-ordinator Surender Kumar congratulated the children.
