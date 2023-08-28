MM International Public School Sadopur, Ambala

School Principal Dr Nisha Sharma was honoured by the Vishva Shanti Sewa Evam Samman Sangathan for her exemplary deeds in the field of education. Many dignitaries, including president of the sangathan Harinder Sharma, vice-presidents Satnam Nagpal and Meena Garg; Seh Sachiv Parmod Garg, members Bhojraj Bajaj, Manju Bajaj and Vijay Vadera and Jitender Vashishth, were present. The organisation is involved in varied deeds of philanthropy, yoga, world peace and healthcare.
