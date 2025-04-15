MM International School, Ambala

With a green gesture of gratitude, dignitaries were welcomed with eco-friendly planters, symbolising growth, awareness and sustainability. The school conducted a compelling workshop on ‘Cyber Frauds’, a session truly needed in today’s digital era. Chief Judicial Magistrate Parveen Kumar and Arvind Jain (Retired from ADC Office) and VK Sharma from the Rotaract Club graced the occasion with their presence. The session was conducted by Parveen Kumar, who enlightened the students with legal insights and preventive measures against cyber frauds. Organised in association with the Rotaract Club, the event was further enriched by adviser and mentor VK Sharma and his vibrant team — Lavya, Stuti and Nikita — who made it highly interactive with real-life examples. Principal Dr Nisha Sharma added depth to the session through an informative PowerPoint presentation and an engaging quiz. The workshop proved extremely informative, empowering students to navigate the digital world safely.