MM International School, Ambala

The school hosted its 6th Annual Sports Meet, Potenzia. This was followed by an inter-house march-past, led by members of the school student council. The athletic events were solemnised where competitiveness among the students soared through the roof. Another highlight of the day was the lighting of the presidency torch. A plethora of cultural events kept the audience enthralled. It was a day filled with sportsmanship, enthusiasm and memories to cherish. The Principal advised students to keep their sporting spirit high.