MM International School, Ambala

A special talk on health and wellness, both physical and mental, was held for classes XI and XII. Two eminent doctors, Dr Tanu, Associate Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, and Dr Nisha from the Department of Spine and cardio respiratory rehab at MM Hospital, Mullana, were the resource persons. The talk was extremely interactive and the need to keep oneself mentally and psychologically strong was brought home. The idea was inculcated through various stories and activities. Students were told to have a greater vision towards life, to chisel them with time and accomplish them with right approach in life. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.
