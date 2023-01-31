MM International School, Ambala

The ceremony to mark the Republic Day commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Principal and the singing of the National Anthem by staff members. Students expressed their gratitude towards the nation by taking part in a plethora of activities. Basant Panchmi was also celebrated by holding a yajna ceremony.
