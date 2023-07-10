MM International School, Ambala

Young, vivacious dancers of the school participated in the renowned dance competition “Ambala ke Superstars” wherein famous dance guru, Dharmesh, was the judge in the grand finale. The school students reached the semi-finals outshining various other teams in various categories. Two prodigious kids reached the grand finale level with their exceptional dancing skills. The students were bestowed with medals and certificates by the school Principal. She applauded their impeccable performance and encouraged them to keep achieving new heights.