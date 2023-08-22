MM International School, Ambala

The school celebrated Independence Day. The highlight of the event was the flag-hoisting ceremony. French students portrayed as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmi Bai raised phenomenal and formidable slogans. Faculty members and students were present to mark the momentous occasion. The school also initiated the traditional greetings of ‘namaskara’ by joining hands together by students and staff alike. This reinforced tradition will definitely nurture the physical, psychological and emotional energy dimensions of everyone.

#Ambala