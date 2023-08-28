MM International School, Ambala

The school organised the investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24. The ceremony commenced with the grand procession of all four houses by the captains and their fellow housemates displaying precision to drumbeat in the presence of the Principal and Headmistress. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the beginning of the event. All the members of the student council were conferred with badges and sashes by the Principal and respective house in charges. The newly elected council took a solemn pledge to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity, faith and excellence.
