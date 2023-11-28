MM International School, Ambala

Students captivated the audience with their impeccable performances under various categories at district-level competitions organised by District Child Welfare Council. They were felicitated at Bal Bhawan for their exceptional performance by Dr Shaleen, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Ambala. Aaradhya and Tamanna earned a consolation at the district level competition. Aashna Rani showcased her Hindi writing skills, receiving a consolation in the competition. Ahana Aggarwal secured the first position in English writing competition. Aanya Gandhi's candle decoration earned her a commendable third place, while Medha Yadav's kalash decoration received a consolation. Pavnoor's artistic flair in poster making was acknowledged with a consolation as well.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls
Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...
CM Pushkar Dhami reviews rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel; says trapped workers now just 5 metres away
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar compares PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi, stokes controversy
Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'mahapurush' of the last cen...