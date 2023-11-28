MM International School, Ambala

Students captivated the audience with their impeccable performances under various categories at district-level competitions organised by District Child Welfare Council. They were felicitated at Bal Bhawan for their exceptional performance by Dr Shaleen, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Ambala. Aaradhya and Tamanna earned a consolation at the district level competition. Aashna Rani showcased her Hindi writing skills, receiving a consolation in the competition. Ahana Aggarwal secured the first position in English writing competition. Aanya Gandhi's candle decoration earned her a commendable third place, while Medha Yadav's kalash decoration received a consolation. Pavnoor's artistic flair in poster making was acknowledged with a consolation as well.

