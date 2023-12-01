MM International School, Ambala

The school organised ‘Abhivyakti 2023’, their Annual Day celebration. The event kicked off with an energetic bhangra performance. A captivating portrayal of Hanuman’s saga and a historical drama on ‘Manikarnika’ followed. The English play adaptation of ‘Canterville Ghost’ showcased the students’ dramatic prowess, and a thought-provoking skit on the life of ‘Markandeswar’ provided intellectual stimulation. The auditorium echoed with a qawwali and a ramp walk featuring a blend of style and tradition along with a lively Haryanvi dance performance. The chief guest was Amit Khanagwal, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes (Gurugram). Vice-president, MM Trust, Dr Vishal Garg expressed gratitude by presenting a token of appreciation, symbolising the school;s ethos of collaboration and respect. Dr Nisha Sharma, Principal, read out the annual report highlighting school’s achievements and milestones during the whole session. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from Head Girl Samaira Jain.

#Ambala