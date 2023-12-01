MM International School, Ambala

The school organised ‘Abhivyakti 2023’, their Annual Day celebration. The event kicked off with an energetic bhangra performance. A captivating portrayal of Hanuman’s saga and a historical drama on ‘Manikarnika’ followed. The English play adaptation of ‘Canterville Ghost’ showcased the students’ dramatic prowess, and a thought-provoking skit on the life of ‘Markandeswar’ provided intellectual stimulation. The auditorium echoed with a qawwali and a ramp walk featuring a blend of style and tradition along with a lively Haryanvi dance performance. The chief guest was Amit Khanagwal, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes (Gurugram). Vice-president, MM Trust, Dr Vishal Garg expressed gratitude by presenting a token of appreciation, symbolising the school;s ethos of collaboration and respect. Dr Nisha Sharma, Principal, read out the annual report highlighting school’s achievements and milestones during the whole session. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from Head Girl Samaira Jain.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...