MM International School, Ambala

In the CBSE Badminton Championship held in the North Zone, a remarkable display of skill and sportsmanship unfolded. The dynamic team comprising Riya, Bhagya, Sanvi, and Akshra from the school exhibited exceptional prowess on the badminton court, securing a well-deserved third position in the U-14 North Zone CBSE Sports competition. Their dedication, teamwork, and individual talents were on full display, making them proud representatives of the school in the realm of sports. This achievement not only highlights their commitment to excellence but also underscores the competitive spirit thriving in the North Zone's badminton arena.

#Ambala #CBSE