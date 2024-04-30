MM International School, Ambala

In response to the growing need for self-defence skills among young children, the school hosted a dynamic self-defence session. The workshop aimed to equip students with essential techniques to protect themselves in today’s challenging environment. With a focus on practicality and empowerment, the workshop covered a range of techniques tailored to the age and abilities of the participants.
