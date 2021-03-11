MM International School, Mullana

The school celebrated Independence Day with fervour. The student council escorted the Principal for the flag-hoisting ceremony. The band team trumpeted and the national flag was hoisted while the national anthem was being played. The grand celebration included a cultural fiesta by students dedicated to the freedom of the country. The gathering was addressed by the Principal. She asked students to be the saviours of the hard-earned freedom.
