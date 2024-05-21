MM International School, Sadopur

In Class XII board exam results, Vani Goyal emerged as the beacon of humanities with an impressive score of 95.8%. Anshika Anand shone bright in the medical stream, securing an impressive 95.6%. Yashveer Sabharwal stood tall in the non-medical realm with an outstanding 95.4%. Gurneet Kaur showcased brilliance in commerce, matching Yashveer’s 95.4%. Ishmeet Kaur demonstrated prowess in non-medical, achieving a commendable 94.2%.

