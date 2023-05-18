MM International School (Sadopur), Ambala

To instil the spirit of healthy debating, the school became the proud member of IIMUN Club under the leadership and guidance of Principal Dr Nisha Sharma. This will enable students to become global citizens and talk on the matters of global concerns. The school held elections for the Presidential Post of IIMUN Club on the premises. Students presented their address to the members of the club eulogising their respective mottos and how they will prove to be an asset for the club. The Principal, Headmistress and mentor teachers of the club casted their votes for the same. The presidential election was bagged by Madhulica of Class XII (Humanities). The Principal congratulated each member for the successful establishment of the club.