MM Int'l School, Ambala

Janmashtami was celebrated with warmth and religious fervour at MMIS, Ambala. The students presented hymns in the praise of Lord Krishna. The highlight of the occasion was a play staged on life, acts and teachings, which left everyone awe-struck. The Principal addressed the gathering and said, "All miseries and pains will vanish if we follow the teachings of Lord Krishna in our life." She urged the young students to emulate Lord Krishna in our deeds.