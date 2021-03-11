MM Int'l School Sadopur, Ambala

Saksham Mahendru, Pratyaksh Jain, Sharang Sharma, Vagisha, Prasham, Prabhnoor Singh, Shrika Mittal, Vishakha Sharma, Suryavansh & Navya received medals & special gifts for their outstanding performance in Olympiads. The school Principal felicitated them with medals and gifts and motivated them to keep excelling in academics and sports alike.