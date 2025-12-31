MM Public School, Assandh celebrated E-DAC Day

The school celebrated E-DAC Day, offering students an exciting platform to showcase talent and creativity. The event highlighted hands-on learning, exploration, resilience and teamwork — skills essential for holistic development. Students demonstrated confidence and enthusiasm throughout the activities. Chief guest RV Bhardwaj thanked parents for their support and applauded the collective efforts of teachers and students that made the day memorable.
