Mock drill at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A mock evacuation drill was executed at The school for the students of Classes I-X to raise awareness and preparedness during calamities. The students were trained to be alert, quick and responsible, follow instructions, maintain calmness and avoid panic to avert stampede and casualties. The main aim of the drill was to build courage among the students and develop leadership skills. The staff members guided and assisted the students as soon as the alarm went off. The students quickly moved out in a proper manner. They were evacuated from the school building in 2 minutes and 37 seconds. The students were trained to reach the safe designated areas allocated for each class in case of any emergency. Head count was done by the class teachers to ensure the presence of everyone.
