Mock fire drill at RIMT World School, Manimajra

A mock fire and evacuation drill was conducted for the students of Class III to X to create awareness and preparedness during calamities. The students were trained to be alert, quick and responsible, follow instructions, maintain calm and avoid panic to avert stampede and casualties. The main aim of the drill was to build courage and confidence amongst students and develop leadership skills.
