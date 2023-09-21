Mock Parliament at Ashmah International School, Mohali

The school organised a mock Parliament for students on its campus. Students enacted the role of the ruling as well as Opposition party MPs, besides ministers and the Speaker. The ministers were also appointed by special voting procedures. Among the representatives, only the Prime Minister was elected by the entire school, who is also the school leader. Starting from oath-taking ceremony by the Speaker, the session was presented in an effective manner by students. The event covered a wide range of items ranging from oath-taking in three languages, obituary references, introducing new ministers, question hour, attention notice, legislative procedure and so on. Various topics were taken for question hour, like ‘Female infanticide’, ‘Enrolment of women in higher education’, ‘SAGY( Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana)’, etc. Electoral reform was discussed in the Bill of Consideration. The students dressed like parliamentarians and gave speeches confidently.

#Mohali