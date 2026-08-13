'Mock Parliament' organised

Akal Academy, Holi Barara

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The academy organised two engaging activities to enhance students’ knowledge, confidence, leadership qualities, communication skills and understanding of democratic values. For classes I to VIII, the academy organised the ‘Know Your Country’ activity. The competition aimed to enhance students’ awareness of India’s geography, history, culture, heritage, states and important national facts. After an exciting competition, Amul House emerged as the winner. For classes IX to XII, a ‘Mock Parliament’ was organised to give students practical exposure to parliamentary procedures and democratic functioning. Principal Suderpan Kaur appreciated the enthusiastic participation and efforts of the students.

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