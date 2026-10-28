Mock Parliament organised

A Mock Parliament was organised by the Department of Social Science at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat. The programme was presided over by the school’s Headmistress, Dr Neelam Vats, and witnessed enthusiastic participation by approximately 30 students from classes IX to XII. The main objective was to familiarise students with the law-making process in the country, including legislation concerning women’s safety, education reforms, employment-related discussions, parliamentary system in which the government is run by elected representatives, debates between the Leader of the Opposition and the government, and the various procedures involved in passing Bills in Parliament. Students Naman, Diya, Manan, Navneeth, Tanisha, Jeevika, Prabhkirat, Artham, Ansh, Avika, Angel, Lonita, Pavani, Kushagra, Preet, Sonakshi and others played the roles of Members of Parliament. At the conclusion, Dr Neelam Vats praised the students’ performances, honoured the participants and wished them a bright future. Teachers Sunil Rana, Mahender Singh, Pooja Batra and Kavita Malik were present on the occasion.

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