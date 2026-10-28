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Home / The School Tribune / Mock Parliament organised

Mock Parliament organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A Mock Parliament was organised by the Department of Social Science at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat. The programme was presided over by the school’s Headmistress, Dr Neelam Vats, and witnessed enthusiastic participation by approximately 30 students from classes IX to XII. The main objective was to familiarise students with the law-making process in the country, including legislation concerning women’s safety, education reforms, employment-related discussions, parliamentary system in which the government is run by elected representatives, debates between the Leader of the Opposition and the government, and the various procedures involved in passing Bills in Parliament. Students Naman, Diya, Manan, Navneeth, Tanisha, Jeevika, Prabhkirat, Artham, Ansh, Avika, Angel, Lonita, Pavani, Kushagra, Preet, Sonakshi and others played the roles of Members of Parliament. At the conclusion, Dr Neelam Vats praised the students’ performances, honoured the participants and wished them a bright future. Teachers Sunil Rana, Mahender Singh, Pooja Batra and Kavita Malik were present on the occasion.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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