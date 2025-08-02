Mock youth Parliament for Class IX-XII students

The school organised a Mock Youth Parliament for students of classes IX-XII. The house deliberated on 'Examining the impact of reservation and potential changes in the policy'. Ananya Rao, a pass-out student of batch 2023-24, was the moderator and Gursheen Sekhon, Head Girl, was the co-moderator. Navya Sharma of Class X was the 'Best Delegate' and Mannat Kaur of Class XI received High Commendation. Agamnoor Kaur and Loveleen Kaur from Class XI received a verbal mention. Principal VJ Nagesh said, "Youth Parliament programmes are initiatives that aim to empower young people with a deeper understanding of India's democratic and legislative processes."

