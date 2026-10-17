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Home / The School Tribune / Model United Nations organised

Model United Nations organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:25 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi Public School, Patiala, organised Model United Nations 6.0 in collaboration with Aspirant Learning, Gurugram. Around 300 delegates from various schools participated in discussions on pressing national and global issues across seven committees. The event was supported by 18 Executive Board (EB) members, 14 Organising Committee (OC) members and 10 Secretariat members. The conference was inaugurated by Major (Dr) Mohamad Ali Shah, while former Minister of State and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur presided over the closing ceremony, inspiring students to pursue dignity, ambition and personal growth. The Best Delegate Award in AIPPM was presented to Manmeet Kaur, representing Narendra Modi. Kanvir Kaur, representing Iraq, won the award in UNGA, while Armaan Mittal, representing the USA, received it in WHO. Manmeet Kaur, representing South Africa, was adjudged Best Delegate in UNCSW. Jastej Kaur and Mishti Garg won the Best Team award in Moot Court, while Sunrisers Hyderabad received the award in the IPL Auction. Rannfateh was adjudged Best Photographer, Manreen Best Journalist, and Maira Best Caricaturist in the IPP Committee. The Best Delegates received a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each. DPS, Khanna, was adjudged the Best Delegation. Principal Santosh Shukla thanked the guests, organisers and participants. The event encouraged critical thinking, diplomacy, negotiation and meaningful dialogue in pursuit of a peaceful world.

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