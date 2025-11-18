Model United Nations organised

Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, New Chandigarh, hosted the maiden edition of Brook’s Model United Nations (MUN) 2025, a two-day conference designed to foster global awareness, diplomacy, and leadership among students. The opening ceremony was marked by enthusiasm, decorum, and a spirit of intellectual exchange. During the two-day event, students showcased remarkable participation through thought-provoking debates, discussions, and collaboration on global issues. The ceremony was graced by Maninderjit Singh Bedi, Advocate General of Punjab, as the chief guest, and Manav Singla, president of Brookfield International School. A large number of parents and staff members attended the event to encourage the young delegates. A lively fusion dance performance, depicting the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’, added vibrant colours to the ceremony. After two days of intensive debates, diplomacy, and collaboration, the event concluded with a grand closing ceremony, graced by Neelam Singla, patron of the school. The highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony, where outstanding delegates were honoured for their exceptional performance.

