Modern school students selected for state games

Students of Modern Senior Secondary School, Patiala, brought laurels to the institution with their commendable performances in the district-level competitions held at Government Multipurpose School, Patiala. Basketball players from the school excelled as Pooja Rawat from the U-19 girls’ category got selected in the state team, while in the U-14 girls’ category, Jasreet too earned her place in the state team. The taekwondo arena also witnessed strong performances. In the U-17 boys’ category, Pranav Verma and Avnoor Singh clinched gold medals and qualified for the state games, while in the U-17 girls’ category, Mannat Kaur showcased her talent with an impressive display. Sneha from the U-17 girls’ football team has also been selected to represent at the state level.

Advertisement