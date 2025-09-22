DT
Modern school students selected for state games

Modern school students selected for state games

Tribune Photo
Sep 22, 2025
Students of Modern Senior Secondary School, Patiala, brought laurels to the institution with their commendable performances in the district-level competitions held at Government Multipurpose School, Patiala. Basketball players from the school excelled as Pooja Rawat from the U-19 girls’ category got selected in the state team, while in the U-14 girls’ category, Jasreet too earned her place in the state team. The taekwondo arena also witnessed strong performances. In the U-17 boys’ category, Pranav Verma and Avnoor Singh clinched gold medals and qualified for the state games, while in the U-17 girls’ category, Mannat Kaur showcased her talent with an impressive display. Sneha from the U-17 girls’ football team has also been selected to represent at the state level.

