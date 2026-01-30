Modern Senior Sec School, Patiala celebrates Basant Panchami

The school celebrated Basant Panchami with great zeal, marking the arrival of spring and paying homage to Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and wisdom. The campus reflected festive spirit as students and staff embraced the traditional yellow hues symbolising positivity and learning. A special morning assembly featured a melodious ‘Saraswati Vandana’, and a serene ‘Basant Raga”. Students participated in a range of engaging activities that blended tradition with creativity, including nature walks, sharing initiatives, book exchanges, and artistic expressions such as kite making and poster creation. The celebration reinforced cultural values while promoting creativity, cooperation, and a love for learning, making Basant Panchami a joyful and meaningful occasion at the school.
