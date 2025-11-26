Chahat Rajput from Modern Senior Secondary School, Patiala, secured a silver medal at the 69th Inter-School State Softball Championship. A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament, making the competition intense and highly challenging. Chahat’s performance stood out for her consistency, teamwork, and strong game sense throughout the championship.
