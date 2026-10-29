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Home / The School Tribune / Mohali school celebrates annual function

Mohali school celebrates annual function

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Students during a dance performance.
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The Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Function, 'Convergence 2026', showcasing unity in diversity, creativity, innovation and cultural harmony. The programme commenced with the school shabad, followed by a floral welcome to chief guest Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp, Saraswati Vandana and tribute to the school's founder, the late DS Bedi, marked the auspicious beginning. Vice-Principal Dr Teena Chopra presented the annual report, highlighting the school's achievements. The cultural extravaganza brought the theme alive through captivating performances. 'Sangam' blended Odissi with Punjabi folk dance Sammi, while 'Two Rhythms, One Beat' fused Indian classical and Western dance. 'AI Revolution' explored the meeting of human and artificial intelligence, while 'Darkness to Light' highlighted the transformative power of education. Other presentations celebrated Maharashtra's folk traditions, Gujarati and Rajasthani culture, the vibrant spirit of Punjab and universal brotherhood through music and dance. The prize distribution ceremony honoured students for their curricular and co-curricular achievements. Dr Nalwa applauded the performers and encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur delivered the vote of thanks. The grand finale, 'Celebrating Change, Growth and New Beginnings', concluded the celebrations with the message: 'Many Journeys, One Destination; Many Values, One Identity - SHIVALIK.'

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