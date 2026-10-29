Mohali school marks annual day

The St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Function for students from Playgroup to Class II with ‘Global Grooves’, a vibrant spectacle showcasing cultures and diversity from around the world. The event was graced by IRS officers Dr Atul Handa and Zeenia Handa as chief guests, alongside the school Chairman Karandeep Singh Brar, Principal Anjli Sharma, staff members and parents. Young student anchors seamlessly guided the audience on a cultural journey across the globe, featuring the breezy beaches of Hawaii, a wild Jungle Safari, Indonesian rhythms, Venezuelan Joropo, Japanese traditions, Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Arabian beats and South Korean K-pop. Returning to India, the students enthralled the audience with graceful Kashmiri Bhumro, spirited South Indian performances, lively Gujarati Garba-Dandiya and soulful Bengali presentations. Emphasising the universal language of music and dance, the grand extravaganza concluded on a high note with an electrifying ‘Punjab da Bhangra’ performance and a dazzling ‘Fashion Passport Around the World’ parade highlighting global heritage. The chief guests praised the school for fostering global awareness and confidence among young learners, while the Principal commended the students and teachers for their outstanding dedication, creative vision and seamless performances.
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