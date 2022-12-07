Mohali Shivalik students do school proud

Children’s World Magazine, New Delhi, organised a national-level contest for students of the age group 5-16 to share their creative stories, poems, book reviews and artwork. Students of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, brought laurels to the school by winning accolades in various categories. Asreet Kaur of Class V won the third prize in the painting competition, while Anushka Sharma of Class VIII bagged the consolation prize in the same category. Harshita Sharma of Class X was awarded ‘Well done’ certificate for her unconventional and thought-provoking poem “Save girl child”. Students were also rewarded with a set of story books and certificates as a token of appreciation and encouragement. School Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.
