Mohali swimmers shine in school games

The Punjab girls' swimming team won gold medal in the ongoing 67th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Swimming Championship, held at the national capital. The girls' team won the top honour in the 4x100m relay race. The team clocked 4 minutes and 16:77seconds (4.16:77s) to claim the first place. The team was represented by Jasnoor Kaur, Varnika and Vanisha from Mohali and Pathankot's Shivani. Meanwhile, Jasnoor also won the 50m butterfly event. The ace swimmer from Mohali clocked 26:64seconds to claim the top honour. Earlier, Jasnoor has won many medals at state and national circuit.

