Mom — My bestie

Like how the sun gives the moon it’s light.

Like how the moon ignites the dark inky night.

Like how water, air and the sun make a plant grow.

Like how a sea-saw lifts someone, when they’re on a low.

She gives me an earful, when I make mistakes.

But she also lends me her ear, when I need a break.

Like a map, she tells me the right way to go.

Like a biography of me, there’s nothing she doesn’t know.

Like a horror movie she can be scary, though.

But I love them, don’t I? I fancy an eerie show.

If you think about it, the sun never asks the moon for anything in return.

The water, sun and air just help the plant grow, learn.

Like the author of the first book of the trilogy of my life,

She’s written my foundation, and it’s ethereally benign.

The sun to my moon, and the moon to my dark nights.

The silver lining in every somber cloud of mine.

She’s the best, she’s so great.

But first and foremost she’s my bestie and my best mate.

Jaesryna Sachdeva, Class VIII C,

Delhi Public School, Jalandhar