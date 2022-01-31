Monetary relief yet to reach 14-yr-old who lost parents to Covid

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 30

Just two year ago Rachna (19), a student of Class XII and her 14-year-old younger brother, a student of Class IX, had never imagined that they would have to be dependent upon their maternal uncle to pursue their studies.The siblings lost their father-mother within a span of one year to deadly Covid forcing them to leave their native village and to shift to their maternal uncle''s house in another village.

“The untimely demise of my father was a big jolt to the entire family as he was the sole breadwinner for the family. He died in May, 2020 forcing my mother to do agricultural activities to make both ends meet but it did not go for long. She got Covid infection during the second wave and died in a hospital in May 2021,” said Rachna.

“Mother’s death completely shattered all of us as we lost the sole earning member of the family. The situation forced us to give our agricultural land on contract and to shift to our maternal uncle’s house. Maternal uncle then married off my elder sister and motivated us to continue the study,” shares Rachna.

Rachna said her young brother had been selected for ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’ that aimed to provide monetary relief to those kids orphaned during the Covid pandemic but they had not yet get the money.

According to sources only three applications had been received for the scheme but two others had been rejected.

“Now taking care of my nephew and niece is our responsibility hence monetary aid under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana means a lot for us as it will help them to continue their studies. We had applied for the aid three months ago but it is yet to be received. However, the case has been approved by the authorities concerned,” said Hardeep, maternal uncle of the siblings, adding that the authorities should immediately start providing monetary help to the children.

Vikas Verma, District Child Protection Officer, said the child''s case had been approved by the authorities hence he would be able to get the monetary aid soon. He would be given Rs 2,500 per month till he attains the age of 18 years. Besides it, Rs 12,000 will be provided to him annually, he added.