Montfort School marks Gandhi Jayanti

Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in a special morning assembly. Students presented a well-prepared cultural programme to mark the occasion, highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's life and principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity. The programme featured thought-provoking speeches and poem recitals that paid tribute to Gandhiji's teachings. The significance of the three wise monkeys - "See no evil, Hear no evil, Speak no evil" - was also explained, inspiring students to lead disciplined and value-based lives. The event concluded on a reflective note, reminding everyone of the timeless values of the Father of the Nation and motivating students to follow his path of truth and non-violence. The sincere efforts of the children made the assembly both meaningful and inspiring.

Advertisement