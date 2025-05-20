Montfort School, Roorkee

The school has once again demonstrated academic excellence with stellar performances in the AISSE (Class X) and AISSCE (Class XII) Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–2025. In the AISSE (Class X) results, Aviral Jain secured the top position with an impressive 99.6% (498/500). Ekta Singh and Shreshth Kapil followed closely with 99.2%, while Sridip Sarkar, Amlan Subudhi, and Sparsh Jabin Kumar shared the third rank with 99%. Out of all candidates, 111 students scored 90% and above, and 63 students achieved between 80% and 90%. In the AISSCE (Class XII) results, Manav Kalra (Commerce) topped the school with 95.6% (478/500), followed by Sarthak Rohila (Commerce) with 94.8%, and Arnav Saini (Science) with 94.6%. A total of nine students scored above 90%, while 35 students scored between 80% and 90%. Principal Bro Albert Abraham applauded the exceptional performance of the students, attributing their success to their perseverance, discipline, and the unwavering support of dedicated teachers and parents.

