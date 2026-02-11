DT
Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrate Founder's Day

Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrate Founder's Day

Tribune News Service
02:33 PM Feb 11, 2026
Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrated Founder's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of St Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort, the founder of the Montfort institutions. The occasion was marked through a special assembly. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a prayer song that created a serene atmosphere. Students shared inspiring thoughts on the life and teachings of the founder. A student delivered a speech highlighting his values, while the choir group presented a melodious birthday song in his honour. A student, dressed as St. Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort, conveyed blessings and encouraged students to follow the path of righteousness. The celebration also featured a dance performance that added vibrancy to the event. The programme concluded with an address by the Brother Principal, inspiring students with his meaningful words.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

