Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrated Founder's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of St Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort, the founder of the Montfort institutions. The occasion was marked through a special assembly. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a prayer song that created a serene atmosphere. Students shared inspiring thoughts on the life and teachings of the founder. A student delivered a speech highlighting his values, while the choir group presented a melodious birthday song in his honour. A student, dressed as St. Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort, conveyed blessings and encouraged students to follow the path of righteousness. The celebration also featured a dance performance that added vibrancy to the event. The programme concluded with an address by the Brother Principal, inspiring students with his meaningful words.

