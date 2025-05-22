Montfort School, Roorkee, holds seminar on cyber safety

Montfort School, Roorkee

A seminar on cyber safety was held on the school premises, under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event aimed to enhance teachers' awareness of online threats and equip them with the necessary tools to promote safe digital practices. The session was led by Ankur Agarwal, a renowned cyber security expert, who provided valuable insights into the challenges of the digital age. He stressed the importance of safeguarding digital identities, recognising cyber threats, and guiding students in responsible internet use. Through real-life examples and interactive discussions, Agarwal shared practical strategies to help educators navigate the evolving digital landscape. The seminar concluded with a lively Q&A session, where teachers actively engaged with the resource person to deepen their understanding of the topic. The initiative was well-received and appreciated by all participants, highlighting the importance of continuous learning in the face of rapidly changing technology.