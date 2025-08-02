DT
Home / The School Tribune / Montfort School, Roorkee organises a colourful Foundation Day programme

Montfort School, Roorkee organises a colourful Foundation Day programme

School Notes
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:12 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The primary wing of the school burst into life with colour, cheer, and heartfelt celebration as the school proudly commemorated its 31st Foundation Day. The event, thoughtfully curated by the teachers, beautifully reflected the spirit and vibrancy of young Montfortians. The celebration commenced on a soulful note with a graceful prayer dance, invoking divine blessings and setting a serene tone for the day. This was followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. The spirited rendition of the school song resonated with pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of the school. A series of lively dance performances and melodious songs by students captivated the audience, each act showcasing the children’s talent, confidence, and the values instilled by the institution. The highlight of the morning was the motivational address by Principal Rev Bro Albert Abraham, who reflected on the school’s remarkable journey over the past three decades. He inspired students to continue their pursuit of excellence while remaining rooted in humility, discipline, and service. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the dedication and collective efforts of everyone who made the celebration a memorable success.

