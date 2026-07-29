The Primary Section of Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrated its Foundation Day. The highlight of the programme was a captivating presentation by the students of Class I, depicting the inspiring journey of a tiny seed growing into a mighty tree, symbolising the school's remarkable growth from humble beginnings into a distinguished institution rooted in excellence and values. The celebration featured a graceful prayer dance, the school song and a vibrant cultural performance that added colour to the occasion. Rev Bro Albert Abraham, Principal, shared inspiring words and encouraged everyone to uphold the ideals and rich legacy of the institution. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks and the National Anthem, leaving the audience filled with pride, gratitude and a renewed commitment to the Montfort spirit.

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