Montgomery Guru Nanak Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar, conducts CBSE capacity building programme on ‘Environmental Studies’

The school conducted a CBSE capacity building programme on ‘Environmental Studies’, aimed at promoting environmental awareness among 64 educators from various schools. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa, Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia and KG Wing in-charge Sukham welcomed the guests by presenting planters and mementos. The resource persons were Sartaj Thaman, PGT, BCM School, Ludhiana, and Balwinder Kaur, Principal, Pioneer International Public School, Rurka Kalan, Jalandhar. They shared valuable insights on integrating environmental education into daily teaching. The workshop included interactive discussions on sustainability, climate change, and practical classroom strategies. Educators from various schools participated enthusiastically. The school extended its gratitude to the experts for their meaningful contributions to the cause of environmental education.

