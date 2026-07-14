Morning assembly on 'Moral Values’ held

Students of Class III-A at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a meaningful morning assembly on the theme ‘Moral Values’. The assembly commenced with a prayer seeking the blessings of the Almighty, followed by the thought of the day, which highlighted the importance of good values in shaping responsible individuals and building a better world. The students confidently presented the significance of moral values such as honesty, kindness, respect, empathy, gratitude, friendship, responsibility and helping others through an engaging presentation. A melodious poem further reinforced the message of practising these virtues in everyday life. The assembly concluded with an inspiring message encouraging everyone to be kind, truthful, respectful and compassionate in their words and actions. Principal Pamila Kaur motivated the students to imbibe and practise moral values in their daily lives.

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