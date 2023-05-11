Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

To help young students learn English in a fun way, an activity was conducted for Kindergarten, Class I and II students. The main objectives of this activity were to introduce basic English vocabulary to students, to encourage them to speak English with confidence and engage them in fun and interactive learning activities.The teacher introduced basic English vocabulary through flashcards and pictures.
