Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

Students of Class IX and X attended a seminar on 'Education for sustainable development: Building knowledge, skills, attitude" by Pushpa Gujral Science City. Dr Satbir Bedi, Chairperson, PSEB, was the chief guest and Dr Rupanjali Karthik, Special Secretary, Department of School Education, Punjab, was the guest of honour. Martin Jarraths, General Coordinator, UNESCO, Scilla Edmonds, Principal, The Briches, Durban, South Africa, Livleen Kahlon, Associate Director, Environment Education, TERI, were the speakers for the seminar. Dr Neelam Jerath, Director General, PGSE, set the stage for the seminar. According to Principal Daljeet Singh, it was a golden opportunity for the students as well as teachers of the school to develop an attitude for sustainable development. All scholars shared their valuable knowledge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers