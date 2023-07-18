Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

Students of Class IX and X attended a seminar on 'Education for sustainable development: Building knowledge, skills, attitude" by Pushpa Gujral Science City. Dr Satbir Bedi, Chairperson, PSEB, was the chief guest and Dr Rupanjali Karthik, Special Secretary, Department of School Education, Punjab, was the guest of honour. Martin Jarraths, General Coordinator, UNESCO, Scilla Edmonds, Principal, The Briches, Durban, South Africa, Livleen Kahlon, Associate Director, Environment Education, TERI, were the speakers for the seminar. Dr Neelam Jerath, Director General, PGSE, set the stage for the seminar. According to Principal Daljeet Singh, it was a golden opportunity for the students as well as teachers of the school to develop an attitude for sustainable development. All scholars shared their valuable knowledge.

#Barnala