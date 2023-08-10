Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

Students of Class VII and VIII of the school showcased their oratory skills during a declamation event on the theme, “Nasha mukat Bharat”. The event, held at the school, aimed at raising awareness about the devastating impact of substance abuse and promote a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle. The speakers highlighted the importance of staying away from drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances while emphasising the significance of mental and physical well-being. Principal Daljeet Singh expressed pride in the students’ performance, acknowledging their dedication to raising awareness about a critical issue affecting the nation.

#Barnala