Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school conducted a ‘reading tree class activity’ for kindergarten students to foster love for reading among young students. Students participated in story telling sessions and developed their imaginations. They also engaged in reading aloud. The students were encouraged to pick their own book to explore. Moreover, to develop literacy skills, kids were involved in fun-filled word games and vocabulary building exercises. Students also took part in role play sessions, enacting their favourite characters from the stories.
