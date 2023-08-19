Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school organised essay-writing, painting and poetry activities under the CBSE guidelines “2nd Expression Series”. Students of Class IX to XII participated. They wrote essays, made paintings and composed poems on the topic, “Promote cleaner, greener and bluer Earth” or on the topic, “Impact of globalisation on world economy”. According to Principal Daljeet Singh, it was very useful activities about the awareness of pollution and world economy, adding knowledge about the “G-20 India’s Vision of harmonious world”.

#Barnala #CBSE